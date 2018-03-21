ISLAMABAD-Muhammad Nasim Akhtar, Muhammad Shahbaz and Haris Tahir continued their winning streak in the 19th Asian Junior U-21Snooker Championship 2018, currently underway in Yangon, Myanmar.

On the third day of the event, Muhammad Shahbaz thrashed Ching Chiu Poon of Hong Kong 4-1, Shahbaz won the first frame 61-48, but Shahbaz lost second frame 7-70, after losing second frame, Shahbaz showed his true class and simply outclassed his much superior opponent in the next three frames, winning third frame 55-11, 4th frame 93-1, he also played 70 break and won the 5th frame 76-32, while Muhammad Naseem Akhtar narrowly beat host nations Thaw Zin Htet 4-3 in battle royal, Nasim lost first frame 26-78, he lost second frame 48-51, NAsim lost third frame 44-79, before bouncing back to take next 4 frames, 65-32, 57-49, 73-1 and 54-16, while Haris Tahir beat Iranian Amin Sanjael 4-3 in another highly tense and closed encounter, Tahir won the first frame 54-26, he won second frame 76-12, lost third frame 46-64, won 4th frame 89-11, lost 5th frame 32-81, lost 6th frame 39-79, before winning 7th frame 61-49, in Thursday matches Muhammad Shahbaz faces Indian Shoaib Khan, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar takes on Indian Sparsh Pherwani and Haris Tahir faces Indian Mehul Saini.