KOHAT:- A Station House Officer was martyred and a kidnapper was killed in exchange of firing here on Tuesday. Headed by SHO Usterzai, the police launched operation for recovery of an abducted person in Boditang area of Kohat. In cross firing SHO Abbasi Ali was martyred while a kidnapper identified as Kinkhab was also killed. Heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area after the encounter and launched search operation. The funeral prayers of the martyred police officer who laid down his life in the line of duty was attended by a large number of people including senior police officials and he was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard.–INP