A Chinese delegation comprising of Professors of journalism and Communication visited Faculty of Media & Communication Studies (FMCS), University of Central Punjab (UCP), Lahore.

The delegation comprised of Prof. Dr. Bai Gui director Research Center for Social Development of Islamic Countries (RCSDIC), Hebei University of China and assistant director (RCSDIC) Dr. Jing Qiang and Mr. Liyi.

The basic objective of the visit was to develop collaboration at the faculty level, students, research, and other areas of mutual interest between Faculty of Media & Communication Studies, University of Central Punjab and Research Center for Social Development of Islamic Countries as well as college of journalism and communication Hebei University of China.

The delegation visited radio and production house and appreciated the state of the art facilities available at the FMCS, UCP. During the discussion along with the dean of FMCS, Professor Dr. Mian Hanan Ahmad, Professor Shafiq Jullandhry, Dr. Noor Hayat, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf, Hina Adeeb, and Fahad Anis also exchanged views regarding educational and research facilities in Chinese universities and possible avenues of collaboration between two journalism schools.