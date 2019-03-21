Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to resolve the issues of paper and packaging industry as high utility and paper prices were posing challenges.

Talking to a delegation of Corrugated Cartons Association on Wednesday, LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that utility and raw material should be provided to the industry on cheaper rates as high cost of doing business was one of the major obstacles being faced by the industries. Adnan Khalid Butt was leading the delegation. The other members were Arshad Baig, Shahid Baig, Khamis Saeed Butt and Naeem Hanif. The delegation informed the LCCI office-bearers that production cost should be reduced.