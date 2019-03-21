Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa yesterday formed a seven-member larger bench to determine the definition of terrorism.

The larger bench will be headed by the chief justice and will decide that what constitutes an act of terrorism and what does not.

Prior to forming larger bench, the chief justice remarked that it had not been established which cases fell under the terrorism since 1997. The definition of terrorism came under discussion when the court was hearing two review petitions filed by Sibtain and Fazal Bashir.

The accused in both the cases were charged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which deals with punishment for acts of terrorism.