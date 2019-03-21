Share:

An Accountability Court in Karachi on Thursday extended Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s physical remand for another 10 days on the request made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi.

In the custody of the NAB, Durrani is being interrogated in three inquiries pertaining to the alleged accumulation of moveable and immovable assets beyond his known sources of income, making illegal appointments and embezzlement of public funds.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded with the court for a 15-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, Durrani denied all allegations against him and said “they [NAB] have been asking for same things time and again.”

The court asked whether he was being tortured in the custody.

To which, he complained that his family members were being disturbed and they were not being allowed to meet him.

“Not even a newspaper is given me to read,” he said.

Responding to his complaints, the NAB prosecutor told the court, “We [NAB] asks him where did he get these properties from?”

He was arrested on Feb 20 from a hotel in Islamabad and was brought to Karachi the same night.

On Feb 21, he was produced before the accountability court that sent him on a 14-day physical remand.