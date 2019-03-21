Share:

Gwadar Port has generated Rs358.151million revenue during the last three years of which Rs32.324 million were given to Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) as per its approved share.

As per details revenue share, distribution ratio or percentage between the port operator (China Overseas Ports Holding Company Ltd) and Gwadar Port Authority are 91per cent and 9 to 15 per cent respectively.

A data issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday revealed that the share of China Overseas Ports Holding in Gwadar International Terminal and Gwadar Marine Services is 91 per cent while Gwadar Port Authority share is 9 per cent.

Gwadar Port Authority share in Gwadar Free Zone is 15 per cent while the rest of the 85 per cent shares is held by China Overseas Ports Holding Company.

The data further revealed that the port concession agreements all around the world determine revenue sharing between port authorities and port operations and the same principle applies in Gwadar Port Concession Agreement.