Share:

PESHAWAR - Terming Aurat March an un-Islamic act, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding government to evolve a strategy that no one should dare to weaken the foundations of Pakistan and to also uncover those behind the move.

Jointly signed by treasury and opposition benches, the resolution said that ‘Aurat March’ took out on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day in several cities of the country, was actually a conspiracy hatched by hidden hands to ruin social norms and existing family system in the country.

The resolution which was approved by the House unanimously said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam. Unfortunately, certain elements were bent upon weakening Pakistan by promoting such un-Islamic acts, which is sorrowful. It is shameful as well as un-Islamic that women in large number appeared on roads holding placards with indecent demands. This august House would support only those rights which are given to women and minorities in Islam.

The resolution further said that the KP Assembly recommends the federal government to expose those who were behind the scene. Moreover, the government must make a strategy to unearth those conspirators wishing to weaken Pakistan.