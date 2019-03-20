Share:

LAHORE-A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities for April 3 on a bail petition, filed by former senior provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan in the offshore companies and assets case.

The division bench, comprising Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf, heard the bail petition.

Earlier, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on behalf of Abdul Aleem Khan argued that the NAB arrested his client in connection with an illegal assets case, despite the fact that he extended complete cooperation to NAB authorities in investigations.

He contended that all charges levelled against Aleem Khan were baseless and the there was no evidence against him.

He contended that the case was fabricated and pleaded with the court to grant Abdul Aleem Khan benefit of bail, as investigations had been completed in the case and no more confinement was required.

The bench after recording initial arguments, issued notices to NAB authorities for April 3 and sought reply while adjourning the further hearing.