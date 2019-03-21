Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Wednesday summoned IHC to lodge protest and condemnations against the acquittal of all four accused in the Samjhota terror attacks by the Special NIA Court. The accused also included Swami Aseemanand, the main perpetrator, activist of the Hindu terrorist organization RSS.

The Acting Foreign Secretary summoned the Indian High Commissioner, according to the official sources. He stressed that Pakistan had consistently raised lack of progress and the subsequently, concerted attempts by India to exonerate the perpetrators of this heinous terrorist act in which 44 innocent Pakistanis had lost their lives. The issue was raised repeatedly, including at the sidelines of the senior officials, Heart of Asia Meeting in 2016. Formal demarches were also lodged regularly with India on the lack of progress and acquittal of the accused in other cases, according to the officials.

“The acquittal of the accused today, 11 years after the heinous Samjhauta terror attacks makes a travesty of justice and exposes the sham credibility of the Indian courts. It also belies the rampant Indian duplicity and hypocrisy where India reflexively levels allegations of terrorism against Pakistan, while protecting with impunity, terrorists who had publicly confessed to their odious crimes,” said a statement issued here by the FO.

The Acting Foreign Secretary emphasized that the systemic Indian decision to gradually exonerate and finally acquit the perpetrators, is not only a gross reflection of India’s callous insensitivity to the plight of the 44 families of the deceased Pakistanis, but also reflective of the Indian state policy of promoting and protecting Hindu terrorists.