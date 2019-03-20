Share:

LAHORE- The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday has trained 44 general practitioners on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). These health professionals, working in different parts of the city, were also trained on the assessment and continuity of care of patients, management of medication, patient rights, infection control, continuous quality improvement, waste disposal, standard prescription writing and other subjects. Deputy Directors (Trainings) Dr Basharat Javed, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Dr Imtiaz Ali were the trainers. While addressing the inaugural session, Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya gave a detailed briefing to the participants about the Commission’s ambit of working and development of the MSDS. He said that multiple wide-ranging consultations were held with all the stakeholders for developing the Standards and a comprehensive training programme was also implemented for the health professionals.