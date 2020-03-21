Share:

MULTAN - Hundreds of pilgrims who recently returned from Iran and were kept at Taftan border for several days reached Multan on Friday. Officials said at least 1270 people reached Multan from Taftan. The caravan was consisted of 33 busses and all the busses were escorted to country’s largest quarantine centre by police in Industrial Estate area.

Commissioner Multan Sahn ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak and CPO Zubair Dareshak received the caravan at She-Shah By-pass.

Earlier, the government set up country’s largest quarantine centre with a capacity of almost three thousand rooms at Labor Welfare Complex.

The centre is set up to keep visitors returning from Iran in quarantine for 14 days. The members of the caravan were offered breakfast followed by their registration by the health department staff deployed at the centre.

Meanwhile addressing news conference provincial parliamentary secretary information Nadeem Qureshi said that the quarantine centre was set up in Multan because it was the centre of this region.

He added that the Welfare Complex was an appropriate and safe place for the quarantine and every person was kept in a separate room. He declared that arrangements had been made to dispose the waste of the centre inside the centre.

He said that the virus outbreak was a big test and the people should adopt precautions as prescribed by the government.

“Those who are criticising the government should look at the conditions in the world. Keeping in view the situation of a common man, the government has decided not to go for lockdown,” he added. Also, the CEO Health declared that all 1270 visitors tested negative in screening done on Friday.

In a statement issued to media, the health authorities claimed that no person tested positive and only one old lady was shifted to Nishtar Hospital on complaint of severe coughing.