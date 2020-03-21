Share:

PESHAWAR - Police have arrested the kidnappers of a Ka­rachiite girl as they had moved to Peshawar from the port city after committing the ab­duction, a senior officer said yesterday.

Speaking to The Nation, Peshawar Police chief DIG Muhammad Ali Gandapur said that after being tasked with the case investiga­tion by the KP inspector general of police (IGP), he formed teams and they were able to solve the case within 18 hours, arresting the two main culprits of the kidnapping from Landay Sarak area of the provincial capital.

“Dua Mangi was kidnapped last year in Ka­rachi. She was later recovered, but there was a tip-off that the kidnappers Wasim Raja ali­as Kamran Chotu and Muhammad Tariq, wanted by the Sindh Police, had later moved to Peshawar,” he added.

He said that the arrestees told the inter­rogators that they had also shot and injured one Haris Sheikh, who was accompanying Dua Mangi at the time of the kidnapping. The accused later demanded Rs 5 million ransom after the girl’s kidnapping.

“Investigation is still underway and more significant information is likely to emerge,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a press release from the cen­tral police office stated that IGP Sanaullah Abbasi handed over cash prizes and com­mendation certificates to the police team for solving the Dua Mangi case and arresting the main accused.