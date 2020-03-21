Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Par­ty Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ex­tended Nauroz greetings to the Parsi community, on the new year celebrations being performed in Pakistan and all over the world.

The PPP Chairman appreciated the role of Parsi community in in­dependence of Pakistan and their services in economy, philanthropy and education in our country.

“On this auspicious occasion of Nauroz festivities, I send Hap­py Nauroz greeting to each mem­ber of Parsi community and oth­ers who are preparing to greet their New Year and prayed for a better and full of joys year ahead,” he added.

Bilawal appealed to those cel­ebrating Nauroz to pray for ear­ly elimination of the Coronavi­rus pandemic from Pakistan and the whole world.