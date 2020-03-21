Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has instructed Pakistan Army to accelerate efforts to support the civil administration in its efforts against coronavirus.

In a statement, the Army Chief stressed that every individual protective step is important to meet this challenge.

He said we have to become a responsible citizen so that the collective efforts at the government and institutions level be made successful.

He said responsibility rests with every Pakistani to fully comply with the instructions of the government and the health ministry regarding coronavirus. This, he said, will lead to the success of national efforts.