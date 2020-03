Share:

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday have surged to 666 as 357 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 137 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 31 in Gilgit-Baltistan, ten in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far confirmed three fatalities from the pandemic, with latest casualty being a 77-year-old man in Karachi on Friday (yesterday). The first two deaths were reported in Mardan and Hangu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.