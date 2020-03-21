Share:

District Management Rawalpindi has started converting hostels of educational institutions in the city into isolation wards keeping in view severity of coronavirus.

According to media reports as many as 80 rooms in the hostel of Rawalpindi Women University, 46 rooms in the hostel of Asghar Mall Post Gradute College, 28 rooms in the hostel of Government Post Graduate College Satellite Town and 25 rooms in hostel of Waqar un Nisa College Rawalpindi have been allocated for corona isolation wards.

90 rooms from Garden College hostel will also be used for this purpose. Those who are brought to the isolation wards will be kept in separate rooms. 3 time meals will be served to the affected persons besides providing them with all the facilities needed.

Doctors and paramedic staff will remain present in these wards round the clock.