ISLAMABAD - The LSA winning Pakistani alternative rock band has won millions of hearts across the country. The six talent powerhouses officially came in the limelight when they competed for PBOB. DHOOP, the first song that they recorded after winning Pepsi Battle of the Bands, has gotten more than 17k views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. It’s the last song of their debut album Khwaab and anything but a conventional Pakistani production. The rhythm, pattern, and cadence of words emotionally resonate with the listeners. Dhoop mein khara pighal raha hun main reminds us of “Aitbaar,” one of the greatest hits by Vital Signs. The feeling and inflection in their voices gave us chills. The breathy keyboard sounds by Ali Raza, the musical composition, along with it, provides a whole new dimension. The song depicts the perfect musical arrangement along with the vocals by the lead singer Bilal, everything seems to be hitting the right notes and comes together in perfect harmony. You can’t help but play it again and sing along. It’s a must-have in your phones. The upbeat music validates them as experimental musicians. The gloominess of the song itself is a mood along with the video, which is a treat to watch. The monochrome theme fits perfectly with the idea of a man who is on his journey and facing the highs and lows to find his destination. Ae o humsafar, tu kyun hai bekhabar, tuja raha hai kahan, apni manzil tou bata…

Feels like the lyricist poured the sentiments into lyrics. The contemporary but simplistic style of their music video proves that KASHMIR doesn’t need to rely on theatrics to show off their talent. The dark aesthetics added to the overall vibe of the song. Directed by Umar Anwar, the choreography also amazed us. The song is available for online streaming at all the platforms, including Spotify, apple music, patari, and youtube. The band gave us other significant hits like Kaaghaz Ka Jahaz, Soch, and Parwaana hun. With KHWAAB, it’s not wrong to say that they have come full circle.