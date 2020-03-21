Share:

attock - An Additional Sessions Judge in Attock on Thursday handed a man death sentence on five counts for mercilessly butchering five members of a family - two women and three minors - in their rented house in Jatial village in the Hazro tehsil of Attock district on June 14, 2018. According to the prosecution, a woman identified as Alishia Masih left her husband Hanook Masih, a resident of Toba Tek Singh, and contracted a court marriage in Lahore with Wasim - a barber by profession after converting to Islam and later started living with the first wife and children of Wasim in Jatial village in Hazro teshil of Attock. On June 14, 2018, in the absence of Wasim, Hanook Masih entered his house and killed his ex-wife Alishia and Wasim’s first wife Naila as well as his three sons – Hassan, 8, Kashan, 6, and Usman, 4.

Police on the complaint of lone survivor Muhammad Wasim - registered a case against unknown assailants under section 302, 311 and 109 Pakistan Panel Code and started further investigation. Later, police after utilising technical and personal record arrested Halnok Masih in June 2018, who during interrogation confessed the crime.