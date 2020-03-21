SWABI - The district police have destroyed the banned poppy crop in various areas of the mountainous region of Gadoon Amazai and Narangi village here on Friday, DPO Imran Shahid said yesterday.
The police first collected information about the poppy and later constituted two teams, led by DSP Tehsil Topi Iftikhar Ali in Gadoon Amazai and Allama Iqbal, DSP Tehsil Razaar in Naranji village, another mountaintops terrain. Gadoon Amazai is included in Tehsil Topi and Narangi region in Tehsil Razaar.
DPO Imran said that the poppy was spread over 200 kanals in Mangal Chayi, Chanai, Dalori, and various other small villages in Gadoon Amazai and in Naranji village.