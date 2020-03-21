Share:

KARACHI - The government on Friday confirmed the first death of conronavirus patient in the Sindh province as the provincial and federal governments differ over a complete lockdown in the country.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the first such death in the province. Officials said that a 77-year-old man who died in Karachi early Friday had no travel history.

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged to 494 as 245 more patients were tested positive for the epidemic in Sindh, 81 in Balochistan, 78 in Punjab, 23 in KP, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan, seven in Islamabad and one Azad Kashmir. Spokesperson of Balochistan government confirmed five new cases raising the provincial tally to 81. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Dept confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 as the tally swelled to 23 in the province. Two of the new patients had a travel history of other countries.