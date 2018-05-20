Share:

CHAKWAL-Four brothers killed their 50-year-old mother for honour and escaped the scene here on Sunday.

Police said that Sultana Bibi, 50, along with her four sons was residing in a rented house in Naseerabad area in the suburbs of Chakwal city. Husband of the woman had died some five years ago.

The four sons were suspicion about character of their mother and found her to be involved in immoral activities with a man of same locality.

After exchange of hot words with mother over the issue, they attacked her with sharp-edged knives and later hit her with mattock after she fell down which proved fatal. The culprits fled the scene after committing the crime and the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case against the murderers and started further investigation.