Rawalpindi - Two fleeing dacoits shot dead a 24-year-old man in Muslim Town within limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, informed sources on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Danish whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy, they said.

According to sources, two dacoits on a motorcycle entered Umar Traders and snatched Rs 1 million from the traders on gunpoint. When the dacoits tried to escape the scene, the traders started pelting stones at them. In retaliation, the dacoits opened indiscriminate firing at the traders when Danish, a resident visiting the market for purchase of items, came between the crossfire. Sustaining a bullet injury in his chest, Danish died on the spot while the dacoits fled the scene.

DSP New Town Circle Ijaz Hussain Shah confirmed the death of the man and said that police have registered a case against the dacoits and started investigation.

Meanwhile, two dacoits robbed a man of mobile and cash outside Ayub National Park on GT Road. According to details, a citizen named Ali stopped his car along the road to attend a call on his cell phone when two dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted him on gunpoint.

he dacoits snatched cash and mobile phone from him and fled. The victim reported the incident to Police Station (PS) Civil Line. However, no case was registered against dacoits so far.

The citizens have expressed their deep concerns over poor performance of the newly launched Dolphin Force. They said the Dolphin Force only patrol on roads and places which are already being guarded by the law enforcers. They said Dolphin Force hesitates to enter narrow streets and towns to control street crime. They demanded Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab to take notice of increasing crime ratio in Rawalpindi.