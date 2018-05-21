Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that accepting corrupt people who should be held accountable and assigning them important offices in the political parties is the biggest joke with politics and democracy.

He was talking to the media after addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by the MMA Punjab at a local hotel on Sunday.

Sirajul Haq said that political parties were providing protection to political orphans who had defamed and failed the past governments. He said these were gangs of political and economic terrorists who had been winning elections on the power of their wealth and after coming into power had been plundering public money with both hands.

MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad Khan, Dr Javed Akhtar and Mian Maqsood Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief told the gathering on the occasion the MMA would eliminate such people from the political scene for good and it would hold them accountable after coming into power. He said that people would not support these plunderers now as they fully know their misdeeds. Even the international establishment wound not come to rescue them.

Sirajul Haq said the common man was fed up with the present politics and the politicians who had been exploiting the masses. A few families and certain persons had always been in power whether there was political government or martial law. It was because of the wrong policies of these people that the country was facing problems of poverty, lawlessness, energy crisis, etc.

He said the burden of loan on the country had increased tremendously and even payment of interest on loan had become a problem. Heinous crimes like child kidnapping and rape had increased at an alarming rate.

The JI chief said the MMA wanted Nizam-e-Mustafa in which there was no exploitation and every citizen could enjoy basic facilities of life, education, health and employment and get quick justice. He said the MMA would evolve a strict system of accountability wherein even the most powerful would not escape accountability. Sirajul Haq said it was unfortunate that the rulers of the country gave no importance to issues like Kashmir and Palestine, as their sole interest was to remain in power and make money.

He said the MMA would give due importance to problems of the Ummah and seek international support for their solution.