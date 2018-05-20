Share:

HAFIZABAD-The transporters as well as people of about two dozen villages protested against the state of dilapidation of Hafizabad-Bhaka Bhattian Road.

The people from the villages linking the motorway protested against the indifferent and apathetic attitude of the authorities for not renovating the road despite repeated requests and protests.

They said that for over a year, the busiest road had developed potholes and depressions due to heavy traffic and vagaries of weather but the department concerned evinced little interest to make necessary repairs. Owing to which several fatal road mishaps occurred during the past year. They have called upon the authorities to ensure early repair of the road.

BOY DROWNS IN CANAL: A young boy of Jagganwala drowned in Jahng Brancg Canal while beating the heat along with his friends.

According to rescue sources, Adnan son of Abdul Sattar along with his friends went to the Jhang Branch Canal but a whirlpool engulfed him as a result of which he drowned. Despite hectic search by the villagers and Rescue-1122 squad the dead body could not be traced.