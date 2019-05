Share:

LAHORE-The Punjab Bar Council (PBC) enrolled prominent TV drama artiste and model, Maryam Noor Sheikh, as a member, here on Monday.

She told APP that she had passed LLB examination three years ago, as she was fond of law education.

She said that she would continue serving the showbiz and start legal practice after a few years. She said that she had also been issued the ID card as an advocate by the PBC.