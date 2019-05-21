Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Kyrgyzstan to represent Pakistan at two-day meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries in Bishkek.

The meeting, commencing today will approve important documents, which will later be adopted by the Council of Heads of States meeting, to be held in Bishkek next month.

Talking to media prior to leaving for Bishkek, the Foreign Minister said he will have opportunity to exchange views with foreign ministers of eight countries during the meeting.

Besides, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said he will hold bilateral meetings with three dignitaries, including the foreign ministers of China and Russia.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is concerned over the regional situation evolving in the context of Iran.

He said he will discuss the Iran issue with the foreign ministers of China and Russia particularly which are members of P-5 to get their input on the issue.