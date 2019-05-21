Share:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an accountability court on Tuesday in a case pertaining to money laundering through fictitious bank accounts.

Accountability court judge Arshad Malik is hearing the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) reference against Zardari and Talpur.

The court is expected to give the date of the indictment of suspects today.

Zardari and Talpur will be presented with copies of initial copies of NABs initial reference.

The FIA is investigating 32 people in relation to money laundering from fictitious accounts, including Zardari and Talpur.

Over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made, according to sources. The amount, according to FIA sources, is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.