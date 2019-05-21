Share:

LAHORE : Virtual University of Pakistan and Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Balochistan (LUAWMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for research and development, innovation and joint education on Monday. The MoU was signed by Rector Virtual University of Pakistan Naeem Tariq and Prof Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences Balochistan (LUAWMS). The MoU envisages collaboration between the two institutions to share academic, research, and infrastructural resources. Apart from the capacity building and research this linkage will provide options such as sharing of laboratories, for practicals and research purpose, sharing of study materials and placements of students among both institutions. The two varsities will also develop joint research projects, programmed in line with the national priorities. Naeem Tariq, Rector Virtual University of Pakistan and Vice Chancellor (LUAWMS) showed their commitment to continue this collaboration for promotion of quality education in the country.