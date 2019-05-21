Share:

LAHORE - Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan His Excellency Giménez-Rico has extended the warm support of his country, Spain, the football giant in the world.

“Spain warmly desires to support the growth and development of football in Pakistan,” said AFC Vice President and President of FIFA-recognized PFF Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat. In the meeting, Giménez, while appreciating the dedicated services of Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat, said that there are many areas of football, where both the nations can cooperate. Both have also agreed to hold youth exchange programmes.

“We have agreed to support the football playing youth of Pakistan through exchange programmes between both the nations. Pakistan can take benefit of well established football development structure of Spain,” Faisal said and added: “The ambassador has also acknowledged the abundance of football talent in Pakistan, which, if given good training and facilities can prove its metal.”

In this regard, the possible role of Spain in the development and establishment of a latest football academy in Pakistan was discussed and it was agreed upon that a strategy will be devised to take the thought to the next practical steps.

“We have agreed to devise a strategy to take it to the next level where we, both Pakistan and Spain, lay down a foundation on which Pakistan’s grassroots and youth football development can be established,” Faisal added.