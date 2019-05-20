Share:

RAWALPINDI-Punjab Food Department, Rawalpindi division will procure 50,000 wheat bags under the ongoing wheat procurement campaign.

According to Deputy Director Foods Salman Ali, the department has established 16 wheat procurement centres in Rawalpindi division to procure 50,000 wheat bags under wheat procurement campaign 2019.

Salman Ali said that the department on directive of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had finalised all the arrangements to ensure transparent issuance of gunny bags to the growers. The department received applications for issuance of ‘bardana’ to the farmers during April 8 to 17.

Salman Ali said that 4 procurement centres had been established in Rawalpindi, 7 in Attock, 3 in Jhelum and two in Chakwal districts to achieve the wheat procurement target and facilitate the farmers to sale the wheat at the centres of the Punjab government.

He said that Punjab government had fixed Rs1,300 as price of 40 kilograms of wheat which was being given to growers through bank accounts of the farmers and no cash payment was being made to protect the rights of the growers.

Delivery charges of Rs90 per 100kg wheat bag are also being given to the farmers, he added.

Every centre In-CHARGE and coordinator will be responsible to issue ‘bardana’ and payments of wheat be made only through cheques. Complaint cells have also been established at divisional and district levels to redress the complaints of the farmers.

The authorities concerned have directed the officers of food department that issuance of ‘bardana’ should be ensured purely on merit so that the rights and interests of the farmers and growers could be protected.