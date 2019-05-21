Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) head Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa have congratulated Tayyab Ikram on his re-appointment as IOC Commission member.

Tayyab, a Pakistani national, has been associated with the development of Olympic Movement and in particular international hockey. The IOC Olympic Solidarity Commission is one of the most vibrant arms of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the development and promotion of Olympic Movement across the globe, Gen Arif said here on Monday.

In the third match, Zain Eleven outlasted Shabbir Eleven by 6 wickets. The fourth match was won by Sharqpur Lions who defeated Markhor Heros by 15 runs. The fifth match saw Sunny Eleven winning against Goga Eleven by 24 runs. The sixth match was won by Babar J3 who thumped Janbaz Eleven by 6 wickets. The seventh match was won by Panther Eleven while the eighth match was won by Shahzeb DHA.