BAHAWALPUR - Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that a total of 2,390 corona tests were conducted at the Civil Hospital Quarantine Center in Bahawalpur district out of which 2033 tests were negative,138 positive, results of 219 are awaited and 23 infected with corona are under treatment in witch 18 at the Civil Hospital Corona Quarantine Center, five are at home in quarantine and three died of corona. Similarly, in Rahim Yar Khan district, a total of 2469 people were tested, 1999 people tested negative, 297 people are waiting for test reports, 173 people tested positive, 94 people infected with corona recovered while five people died of the corona virus. Similarly, in Bahawalnagar district, a total of 1606 people were tested, 954 people tested negative, 597 results are awaited, 55 people tested positive, 41 people infected with corona recovered and 14 people are under quarantine. Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that Corona testing lab in Bahawalpur was fully functioning and patients infected with Corona were recovering faster than other divisions across the division. He said that the best awareness campaign against coronavirus is being carried out across the division due to which the number of corona victims in Bahawalpur division is less than other divisions.