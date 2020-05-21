Share:

CHITRAL - A 28-bed isolation centre for coronavirus patients was inaugurated at the Aga Khan Girls Hostel in Booni area on Wednes­day.

Speaking at the inau­gural ceremony, Chief Minister’s Special Assis­tant for Minorities Wa­zirzada has said that Aga Khan Health Service Pa­kistan (AKHSP) is play­ing a crucial role in con­taining the coronavirus outbreak and treating the infected patients in the remote areas of Chi­tral district.

He said that AKHSP was supporting the gov­ernment to protect and treat people against the viral disease.

The lawmaker said that the PTI government was committed to pro­moting public-private partnership to provide better health facilities to the masses at their door­steps.

Wazirzada said that people should follow the government instruc­tions, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safe­ty measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, District Po­lice Officer Zulfiqar Tan­oli, AKHSP regional head Mirajuddin, Dr Sard­ar Nawaz, Dr Karim, Dr Nisar Ahmad and others also addressed the cere­mony.