CHITRAL - A 28-bed isolation centre for coronavirus patients was inaugurated at the Aga Khan Girls Hostel in Booni area on Wednesday.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Minorities Wazirzada has said that Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan (AKHSP) is playing a crucial role in containing the coronavirus outbreak and treating the infected patients in the remote areas of Chitral district.
He said that AKHSP was supporting the government to protect and treat people against the viral disease.
The lawmaker said that the PTI government was committed to promoting public-private partnership to provide better health facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.
Wazirzada said that people should follow the government instructions, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety measure to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud, District Police Officer Zulfiqar Tanoli, AKHSP regional head Mirajuddin, Dr Sardar Nawaz, Dr Karim, Dr Nisar Ahmad and others also addressed the ceremony.