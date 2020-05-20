Share:

KARACHI -Dawlance has now donated its high quality refrigerators, air-conditioners & other appliances, to the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplant (SIUT). This gesture is a part of the company’s broader humanitarian initiative, to better equip the hospitals for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, The Indus Hospital (TIH) had also received a generous donation of electronic appliances from Dawlance.

Dawlance has now delivered dozens of appliances like; freezers, microwave-ovens, water-dispensers and electric-kettles to hospitals to pledge support during COVID 19. All of this equipment and technologies will help improve the performance of Pakistan’s healthcare workers and institutions. They will be able to deliver better care to the patients, while maintaining more comfortable room-temperatures and storing larger quantities of Corona kits and testing-samples in the ideal temperature (below -20 degrees).

The doctors and para-medical staff are courageously working as the frontline force against the virus, so they must be better enabled to save more lives, in case there is a sharp increase in the number of patients at the hospitals, during this public-health challenge. The hospitals can use these products in their laboratories, blood centers and other facilities created for community-based screening and diagnostics.

Chief Executive Officer of Dawlance –Umar Ahsan Khan stated, “Being leading appliance brand in Pakistan - Dawlance is committed to make valuable contributions for socio-economic development & environmental sustainability. While Indus Hospital and SIUT are working diligently to provide FREE health-care to the deprived population, we have pledged to enhance the quality of healthcare facilities at these hospitals and many others.”