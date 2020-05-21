Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the FDA officers for making the City development mega projects technically feasible for presenting them to the Punjab govt to step forward regarding the approval process.

He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of development programmes and performance of different sections of FDA. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Mehr Ayub, Suhail Maqsood,Hasan Zaheer, Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Usman, Director Admn WASA Shoib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers attended the meeting.

The Director General said that the new development look would be emerged of Faisalabad city with the proposed mega development projects of Faisalabad Ring Road, Techno Park and Express way linked with Karachi Lahore Motorway.

He emphasised upon playing active professional role of FDA officers to achieve the approval of these mega project for multidimensional city development.

He said that the FDA could succeed to get the approval of these proposed projects by highlighting the significance and importance of proposed projects to meet the future challenges in development of international standard.

He informed that FDA had intended to initiate the mega development projects on public private partnerships mode and Punjab govt might be considered these projects on this mode.

He expressed his determination for mobilising all out efforts for making the dream of such development projects materialized.