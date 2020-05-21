Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Turkish drama series Dirilis Ertgrul is quite famous among masses and it has impacted a lot of people in a positive way.

It inspired a Mexcian couple in a whole new way and they converted to Islam after getting inspired by watching Dirilis Ertugrul. In 2019, this couple converted to Islam after they met Abdur Rahman Alp aka Celal Al from Dirilis Ertugrul. He met the couple during the 22nd annual meeting of the Muslim American Society. At the end of the event, a Mexican couple converted to Islam by reciting the Islamic proclamation of faith with the help of the famous actor.

The couple said, “we were affected by Turkish TV series Resurrection: Ertuğrul and Turkey’s humanitarian activities around the world, and then decided to become Muslim.”