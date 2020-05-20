Share:

Karachi - Lahore Qalandars pacer and Big Bash League star Haris Rauf has said that the central contract given to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) trumps all his prior achievements of his young, flourishing career. “I have received several contracts in my career so far, including Big Bash and PSL but PCB’s central contract has been my biggest achievement,” said Rauf during an appearance on a PCB podcast. It is pertinent to mention here that Rauf, a product of the Qalandars’ talent hunt programme, was one of the brightest stars of last year’s Big Bash League in Australia, although his PSL campaign was a bit subdued. He has been given an Emerging Category contract by the PCB.