Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday stopped Zeenat Lab from conducting tests for detecting the novel coronavirus. Upon a special inspection of the Lab premises by a PHC team, the Zeenat Lab – also known as The Medical Laboratories – was found to be functioning in flagrant violation of the biosafety measures outlined for the coronavirus tests, improper waste disposal, and employment of the untrained staff. Resultantly, the PHC has stopped the Lab from conducting the coronavirus tests. Moreover, the PHC has directed all the laboratories to get external validation of sample results of the coronavirus tests from the National Institute of Health.