ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s internal and regional security situation figured high on Wednesday during a high level huddle of civil and military leadership.

According to a statement issued by PM Office media wing, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan which was also attended Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

It further said that matters pertaining to internal security, current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic, relief efforts and the overall regional situation were discussed during the meeting.

As the death toll from COVID 19 in Pakistan has crossed 1000 mark on Wednesday, the meeting also took cognisance of the current situation vis-a-vis COVID-19 pandemic as well as relief efforts in the regard.

The meeting stressed the need for more preventive measures by the people on the occasion of Eid.

As regards the security situation, the meeting discussed at length India’s conspiracies in Balochistan by fanning terrorism in the province and its efforts seeking to stage false flag operation in Pakistan.

The meeting directed to the foreign minister to write a letter to the President of UN Security Council and apprise him the latest situation about India involvement in fanning terrorism in Balochistan.

The meeting was of the view that India does not want peace in Pakistan and is looking for lame excuse to orchestrate a drama of a false flag operation in Pakistan. The meeting also viewed India as a major obstruction towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The meeting also viewed Indian is using as policy tool by targeting civil population along the LoC through frequent unprovoked firing as part of its efforts to cover up atrocities being committed by the India security forces in the Occupied Kashmir.