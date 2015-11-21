ISLAMABAD - The federal government yesterday appointed Fawad Hassan Fawad as secretary to Prime Minister.

Fawad is very close to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and he was serving as additional secretary to PM previously. The government appointed Fawad after the retirement of outgoing secretary Javeed Aslam.

Fawad has obtained his LLM (Corporate Finance) degree from King’s College, University of London, U.K. with key areas of study including capital market regulation, international finance, international trade, institutional and legal aspects of multilateral financial/trade institutions, and reorganization and restructuring of public sector organizations.

He was trained in 1982 as a lawyer at the University of Punjab and also underwent two years management training (1987-89) at the Civil Services Academy, Lahore.

His core competencies include working at multilateral trade and finance organisations, including WTO, UNICTAD, IMF, World Bank, WTO framework including basic organisational principles and legal knowledge of dispute settlement mechanism, agreements on trade, agriculture subsidies, International Business Law and Finance including joint ventures and technology licensing, International Trade Law, trade promotion and facilitation, market analysis and resolution of business disputes through arbitration.

Public administration, including conflict resolution, restructuring and change-management, infrastructure development in public and private sectors, Public-Private Partnership in developing countries, development of partnerships and harnessing synergies between public sector, private sector, civil society organisations, and opinion makers, district revenue and general administration, including all matters related to land revenue, land acquisition, land administration, development coordination and general law & order, and poverty alleviation, food security, pro-poor safety nets and delivery mechanisms are also among his core competencies.

Before being posted at the PM House, Fawad Hassan Fawad served as Secretary to Chief Minister (Implementation), and Punjab from July 2012 to April 2013, Secretary Excise and Taxation, Punjab from July 2011 to July 2012, and attended staff course for senior management course at National Institute of Management Lahore from April to July, 2011.

From February 2010 to April 2011, he served as Secretary Health Punjab, from November 2008 to February 2010 as Secretary Communication and Works Punjab and from April 2008 to November 2008 as Secretary Services and General Administration Punjab.

Born on January 14, 1960, Fawad Hassan Fawad also served from December 2001 to September 2002 as Additional Secretary, Services and General Administration Department, Punjab, from November 1999 to September 2000 and May 1998 to March 1999 as Deputy Secretary and Principal Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, Punjab, March 1999 to November 1999 as Deputy Commissioner Lahore and from March 1997 to May 1998 as Principal Staff Officer to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Fawad Hassan Fawad also served as Joint Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, from April 2013 to June 4 2013.

His services in financial sector included his appointment as Senior Group Advisor, Jehangir Siddiqui Group, Executive-in-Charge Infrastructure Development Division Bank Alfalah Ltd from August 2005 to November 2006 and Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Pakistan, Germany from September 2002 to August 2005.

From July 1994 to March 1997, Fawad Hassan Fawad served as Deputy Commissioner Quetta, Deputy Secretary to Chief Secretary, Balochistan from January 1993 to July 1994 and Assistant Commissioner, Quetta and Hub from August 1989 to January 1993.

Fawad has also various awards and achievements to his credit, including Executive Secretary, University of London Post Graduate Law Society, British Council Chevening Scholarship for Masters-in-Law, Director General’s Award for All Round Performance, 15th Common Training Programme, Civil Services Academy, Lahore, Editor `Cry of the New Born’ (Civil Services Academy Magazine), Coach, Pakistan Universities Youth Basketball Team and National Colour in Basketball.

He had also been President, Students Union, Punjab University Law College, Lahore, Punjab University Colour in Basketball, Cricket and Hockey, General Secretary, Vice President and President, Students Union, Federal Government Sir Syed College, Rawalpindi, College Crest for All Round Performance in same college, Editor, The Reporter (Fortnightly College Newspaper) besides being declared as Best Speaker (Urdu) in Pakistan.

Separately, Mohammad Ali Khan has been appointed as managing director of Heavy Machinery Complex, Taxila. The establishment division has issued the notifications of new appointments on Friday afternoon.