LAHORE - Aqeel Khan and Sara Mansoor clinched the men’s and ladies singles titles in the 3rd Nayza All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2018 after defeating their respective opponents in the finals played here at the PLTA courts on Tuesday.

The men’s singles final proved to be a one-sided affair as Aqeel proved too hot for young Mazzamil Murtaza and outclassed him in straight sets. Aqeel played superb tennis right from the word go and put his opponent under pressure to easily win the first set 6-2. The longest serving number one player Aqeel continued his dominance in the second set as well as he overwhelmed Muzzamil 6-3 to register another national title triumph.

The thrilling ladies singles final saw Sara Mansoor fighting back well to tame spirited ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail (ZTBL) by 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Ushna was off to flying start as she won the first set 6-4. After losing the first set, Sara bounced back well and displayed quality tennis and skills to win the second set 7-5. In the third set, although Sara faced tough resistance from Ushna, yet she overcame her to win the decisive set 6-4 to lift the title.

The U-18 title went to Muhammad Shoaib, who edged out Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 6-1 while Hamid Israr bagged U-14 title by beating Farman Shakeel 6-4, 6-3. Bilal Asim won the U-12 title after taming Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-1. The U-12 title went to Abubakar Talha (Wapda) who routed Hamza Ali Rizwan 8-2. The U-14 doubles final was clinched by Farman Shakeel and Hassan Ali who overpowered Ali Talha and Abubakar Talha 4-1, 4-1.

Chief Executive Officer Nayza Chaudhry Zahid Hussain graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Former Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and a great number of tennis enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

Later, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners. He especially lauded the passion of former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (ZTBL) for not only conducting national tournaments in a befitting manner but also congratulated him for winning the 45 plus doubles title, which he won partnering with Major Adnan.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Zahid Hussain said: “We are sponsoring different games to promote sports in Pakistan. This is for the third time in a row, when we are sponsoring All Pakistan Open Tennis, which proved to be a very healthy tennis activity. The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed throughout the tournament while especially the finals were very challenging and action-packed. We are keen to continue our support for tennis as well as other sports.”