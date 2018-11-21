Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar left for England on nine days visit to raise funds for Diamer-Basha Dam.

As the second in seniority line Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is already abroad so the next on seniority list Justice Gulzar Ahmad took over the charge of Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. He was administered oath by Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh. The oath-taking ceremony was held in the Supreme Court in which the judges of Supreme Court and lawyers were present.

Besides addressing fund-raising functions, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar would also visit British Parliament where he would address Muslims parliamentarians. He would also participate in the graduation ceremony of his son Najam Nisar.

He would also meet some prominent Pakistanis including Dr Tariq Mehmood and Boxer Aamir Khan during his stay.