KARACHI (PR) - Dawlance is the technology leader in home appliances, a fully owned subsidiary of Arçelik – the largest Turkish enterprise which is also the third-largest manufacturer in Europe. In order to promise unmatched reliability and experiences for the consumers, Dawlance has now introduced its ‘Grand Warranty’ offer.

For the first time in Pakistan, all buyers of the below products can avail the extended warranty across the country, without any registration process or additional costs. Applicable from the 1st of September 2018; the users of Dawlance refrigerators can now enjoy a 12-years compressor warranty on all models (including Inverter and non-inverter technologies).

The users of Dawlance Freezers will also get a 12 Years Compressor Warranty on all models (including Inverter and non-inverter technology).