Did more for Afghan peace than others: COAS

Islamabad - While highlighting Islamabad’s efforts for counter-terrorism and regional peace, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan has done much more for peace in Afghanistan than any other country.

“Pakistan has successfully fought against terrorism while also contributing to regional peace. Pakistan has done much more for peace in Afghanistan than any other country,” the army chief was quoted by ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor as saying in a tweet.

The army chief said that Pakistan has paid the highest military, economic, political and social cost and the world should acknowledge that.

“We shall continue to contribute towards peace in Afghanistan but Pakistan’s honour and Pakistan’s security shall always stay premier,” he added.

The statement comes a day after Trump sparked off a Twitter spat with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he reiterated the allegations he had levelled in a Fox News interview a day earlier. The US president accused Pakistan of “doing nothing” for the US despite receiving “billions of dollars” in aid.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Pakistan Army team which won Gold Medal in "Exercise Cambrian Petrol" held in United Kingdom from 8th to 22nd of last month.

A total of 100 teams participated in the competition. Pakistan Army was represented by 11-member team including three officers. The army chief appreciated the team for their commendable performance. This is the 6th time Pakistan Army has won gold in the competition.

