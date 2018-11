Share:

ISLAMABAD - The first round of DHA International Squash Championship 2018 commenced here at DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, Creek Club Karachi on Tuesday. According to information made available here, total 14 matches were decided with 8 in men’s and 6 in women’s category.

Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed beat Navid Maleksabet (IRI) 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 in 26 minutes, Farhan Zaman beat Danish Atlas Khan 13-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4 in 40 minutes, Ahsan Ayaz beat Ryan Pasqual (MAS) 11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11 in 45 minutes, Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari beat Khawaja Adil Maqbool 2-11, 11-8, 11-6, 14-12 in 31 minutes, Henrik Mustonen (FIN) beat Amaad Fareed 7-11, 11-9, 11-4, 9-11 and 15-13 in 53 minutes, Sajad Zareian Jahromi (IRI) beat Saad Abdullah 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3 in 37 minutes, Youssef Ibrahim (EGY) beat Naveed Rehman 11-7, 11-4, 11-5 in 15 minutes and Shahjahan Khan beat Ong Sai Hung (MAS) 11-7, 10-12, 11-7, 11-3 in 41 minutes.

In women’s first round, Komal Khan beat Ilsa Imran 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 in 13 minutes, Saima Shoukat beat Neha Kamal Khan 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in 15 minutes, Amina El Rihany (EGY) beat Maqaddas Javed 11-1, 11-1, 11-3 in 12 minutes, Zaynab Khan beat Noorul Huda 11-3, 12-10, 5-11, 11-6 in 21 min.

Zoya Khalid got bye, Nimra Aqeel beat Fehmina Asim 5-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 in 22 minutes, Muqaddas Ashraf beat Maira Saleem 11-7, 11-2, 11-5 in 14 minutes and Rushna Mehboob got walkover against Mehwish Ayub.