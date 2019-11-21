Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Anglican Archbishop of North America Most Reverend Dr Foley Beach Wednesday said he was pleased to be with the bishops of the Church of Pakistan and the participants of Pastors and Christian Workers Conference. Archbishop Dr Foley said when Church of Pakistan Moderator and Bishop of Peshawar Humphrey Peters visited the US a few years ago, he expressed interest in gathering Christian leaders from Pakistan. “Last year we had a conference in Dubai but I am very happy to be part of this gathering in Lahore,” he said and lauded National Council of Churches in Pakistan President and Bishop of Raiwind Dr Azad Marshall’s vision to unite the Pakistani pastoral leadership on a united platform.