LAHORE - Huzaifa Abdul Rehman stunned experienced Ahmed Chaudhry in the 4th EBM All Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2019 quarterfinal while all the remaining quarterfinals were won by seeded players here at the PLTA courts on Wednesday.

The upset was witnessed in the men’s singles quarterfinal, when unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman played tremendous tennis against eighth seeded Ahmed Chaudhry and outperformed him by 6-2, 7-5. Huzaifa started the match in great style and he put his superior opponent under pressure right from the beginning and after conceding just two points, he won the first set 6-2. Huzaifa had to face tough resistance in the second set, where both the players fought till the end and Huzaifa managed to win the set 7-5, thus booked berth in the semifinals.

In other quarterfinals of the men’s singles, longest serving national No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan took little time to overwhelm seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq by 6-1, 6-2. Mudassar Murtaza had to struggle hard to beat spirited Yousaf Khalil by 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 while his brother Muzammil Murtaza comfortably beat Muhammad Shoaib with a margin of 6-0, 6-1.

Wapda’s Ushna Suhail was in sublime form after recently winning three gold medals in the 33rd National Games tennis event, as the ladies champion didn’t allow Esha Jawad to score even a single point in both the sets, winning both with a same margin of 6-0, 6-0. Former national No 1 player Sarah Mahboob also proved too hot for young Zara Salman and crushed her by 6-0, 6-0. One of the ladies tennis stars Sara Mansoor also took little time to outclass struggling Shimza Durrab by 6-1, 6-0 while in the well-contested match of the day, Mehak Khokhar faced some resistance from fighting Noor Malik before winning the quarterfinal by 6-2, 7-5.

The Under-18 pre-quarterfinals saw Bilal Asim struggling hard to beat Kashan Umar by 2-4, 5-3, 17-15 while Faizan Shahid edged out Asheesh Kumar 4-2, 2-4, 10-7, Hamid Israr outclassed Harris Wahla 4-0, 4-0, Pareet Kumar defeated Nalain Abbas 4-2, 4-2, Sami Zaib routed 4-0, 5-3 and Afham Rana defeated Tauheed Awais 4-0, 5-3.

In Under-14 quarterfinals, it was double delight for Bilal Asim, who also registered victory in another category against Shahzaib Zahid by thumping him 4-1, 4-0. Yafaat Nadeem beat Hamza Jawaz 5-3, 4-1 and Mahateer Muhammad beat Shael Durrab 4-2, 5-3. In U-12 quarterfinals, Hussain Ali Rizwan thrashed Abubakar Talah by 4-0, 4-0, Asad Zaman defeated Ali Zain 5-3, 4-0, Ehtesham Hamayun overcame Haider Ali Rizwan, 4-1, 0-4, 10-6 and Hazma Roman crushed Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-0, 4-0. In Under-10 quarterfinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Hassan Usmani by 4-2, 5-3, Haniya Minhas trounced Harris Bajwa by 4-0, 4-0 and Ameer Mazari defeated Abdul Basit 4-1, 4-2.

In the 35 plus quarterfinals, Aqeel Khan pairing with former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik outscored Mahboob/Adeel 6-3, 6-3 while Ashir Ali Khan/Fayyaz Khan routed Hadi/Haider by 6-1, 6-2. In 45 plus quarterfinals, Rashid Malik/Fayyaz Khan outlasted Rana Nadeem/Hassan Saeed by 6-2, 6-0 while Arif Feroze/Mehboob Waheed defeated M Babar/M Zargham by 7-5, 6-0.