ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Jordan Ibrahim Yala Mohammad Almadani said that his country enjoyed good political and defence relations with Pakistan, however, both countries should focus on strengthening economic ties to achieve mutually beneficial results.

He said this while addressing business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). He said that there was a need of more interactions between the leadership of both countries to further improve trade and economic relations.

The envoy said that Jordan was importing few products from Pakistan including textiles products, medical instruments, pharmaceutical products, rice, sugar, spices while Pakistan could export more products to Jordan. He said that the next meeting of Jordan-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) would be held in Islamabad in the first quarter of 2020 and a Jordanian business delegation would also accompany the minister at the occasion for B2B meetings with Pakistani counterparts. He hoped that JMC and B2B interaction between business communities of both countries would help in exploring new avenues of improving bilateral trade between Jordan and Pakistan. He said that ICCI should take a delegation to Jordan or invite Jordanian Chamber of Commerce to Pakistan for further improving business linkages between both counties and assured that his embassy would fully support in such efforts.

Speaking at the occasion Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, said the current level of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Jordan was far below the actual potential of both countries and strong efforts were needed from both sides to improve it. He said that Pakistan and Jordan have the potential to complement each other’s in different fields including science & technology, fertilizer, IT & telecommunication, industry, banking & finance, health & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, education and culture and both countries should facilitate frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of bilateral cooperation.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that economy of Pakistan offered great opportunities to foreign investors and stressed that Jordanian investors should visit Pakistan to explore JVs and investment in areas of interest.

He said that Pakistan and Jordan could also cooperate in energy sector that should be exploited. He said that ICCI was ready to host the delegation of Jordanian Chamber of Commerce and connect them with right counterparts in Pakistan.

ICCI Vice President Saif ur Rahman Khan, Mian Shaukat Masud, Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke at the occasion.