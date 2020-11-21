Share:

PESHAWAR- Top seeds Amina Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar advanced in the Pakistan Squash Federation-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PSF-KP) International Satellite Squash Championship that got underway here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Friday. Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Former World Champion Jansher Khan, World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan, former World No 2 Amjad Khan, Secretary KPSA Ihsan Ullah Khan and others were also present there. In the contests, Amina Fayyaz defeated Noorina Shams 11-3, 11-2 and 11-0, Roshna Mehboob defeated Komal Khan 5-11, 14-12, 11-8, 07-11 and 11-5, Zainab Khan defeated Muqaddas Ashraf, 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 12-10 and 11-6, Noor ul Huda beat Aiman Shahbaz 13-11, 11-4, 11-7, Saima shoukat beat Hira Aqeel 11-3, 11-3, and 11-6. In the other matches, Fehmnia Asim beat Nimra Aqeel 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, and 13-11, Noor ul Ain Ijaz beat Kainat Khan 11-8, 11-9, 11-8. In the men matches, Farhan Zaman beat Salman Saleem 3-0, the score was 12/10, 11/7, 11/8, M Bilal Khan beat Asadullah 3-1, the score was 13/11, 9/11, 3/11, 11/9, Noor Zaman beat Haseeb Taj by 3-0, the score was 11/7, 11/6, 11/7, Zahir Shah beat Abdul Qadir by 3-0, the score was 4/11, 6/11, 9/11, Waqas Mehboob beat Farhan Hashim by 3-1, the score was 11/9, 5/11, 5/11, 11/9, Nasir Iqbal beat Bilal Zakir by 3-0, the score was 11/2, 11/2, 11/4, Zeeshan Zeb beat Naveed Rehman by 3-0, the score was 5/11, 2/11, 2/11 and Danish Atlas beat Faizan Khan by 3-0, the score was 11/4, 11/3, 11/5.